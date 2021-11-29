You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First installment of real property taxes due Dec. 10

Jordan Kaufman

Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman

 Courtesy of Jordan Kaufman

Jordan Kaufman, Kern County treasurer and tax collector, reminded the public Monday that the first installment of Kern County property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

In order to avoid a 10 percent late penalty, property tax payments must be submitted or postmarked on or before that day.

Tax bills were mailed to all property owners whose addresses were on file with the county assessor as of Jan. 1, 2021. If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling 661-868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 156,517

  • Deaths: 1,781

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 147,668

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.72

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 93.17

Updated: 11/24/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 