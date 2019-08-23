The California West Nile Virus website has reported Kern County's first human case of West Nile Virus this year.
There have been 31 newly reported cases of West Nile Virus in California this week.
According to Kern County Public Health, West Nile Virus can be a potentially serious illness. The virus is passed when a mosquito feeds on an infected bird. The infected mosquito can then pass the virus when it bites people and animals.
About 80 percent of people who become infected with West Nile Virus don't become sick. For those who do become sick, symptoms include fever, headache, rash, muscle weakness, nausea, and vomiting. In rare cases, the virus can be fatal, Public Health says.
Public health recommends the following to avoid mosquito-related diseases:
Avoid mosquitoes at all times of the day.
Avoid mosquito-infested areas and use mosquito repellent on exposed skin.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants whenever you are outdoors.
Do not allow water to collect and stagnate in old tires, flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, or other containers. These are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Keep swimming pools operating properly; drain water from pool covers.
Stock garden ponds with fish that eats mosquito larvae such as gambusia, goldfish, and others.
Empty and scrub the walls of birdbaths and wading pools weekly to remove any attached mosquito eggs.
Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
