People are looking for a little COVID clarity, though it's not always easy to find.
Is your barbershop going to be open? What about your favorite coffee shop, fitness center or nail salon?
It's not looking good for many of those businesses.
Michelle Corson, a spokeswoman for the Kern County Department of Public Health, said in an email Tuesday that Kern County has been placed on the county data monitoring list, which is expected to lead to the shutdown of many indoor businesses.
It started Saturday when Kern was "flagged" by the state Department of Public Health for not meeting required metrics. An explosion in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend was largely to blame.
Counties that are flagged three consecutive days go on the monitoring list on the fourth day. Tuesday was the fourth day.
"Counties that remain on the county data monitoring list for three consecutive days are required by the governor's orders to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up," Corson said Tuesday.
The affected businesses include:
• Houses of worship and cultural ceremonies, such as weddings and funerals
• Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
• Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing
• Shopping malls
Many of the affected businesses have already been shut down for weeks.
Hair salons and barbershops that can operate outdoors in adherence with new state guidance may be exceptions to the new restrictions, according to new guidelines released by the state Monday. But the hurdles are many.
The guidelines are thick and complex, and must be implemented with county health officer approval following reviews of local epidemiological data.
Then there's the obvious difficulties inherent in operating a barbershop or salon in the southern San Joaquin Valley in mid-summer.
Shops that offer tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close, according to the restrictions.
The surge in new COVID-19 cases, and the new restrictions that are following, are sure to be difficult if not devastating to countless small businesses in Kern.
Clarity. It has its downside.
(1) comment
Opened too early, listen to Trump, don't follow the guidelines, don't wear masks, its what you get.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.