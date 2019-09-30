A Bakersfield man's first-degree murder conviction has been modified after the Fifth District Court of Appeal found the judge overseeing his case made "instructional errors" during jury instructions.
Alonso Corona, 25, is now convicted of second-degree murder. His sentence was reduced to 72 years to life in prison rather than 82 years to life, according to the court's opinion, filed Sept. 18 and written by Associate Justice Charles Poochigian.
It all stems from a house party in August 2015 in the 10900 block of Rancho Cordova Street in southwest Bakersfield. Corona, a member of the Can't Stop Banging gang, went to the party with about 10 other gang members uninvited, the opinion states. Corona was armed.
The Can't Stop Banging gang members, including Corona, were openly using drugs, and the homeowners asked them to leave. This led to an altercation, during which Corona pulled out his firearm and fatally shot 23-year-old Victor Anaya. Anaya was unarmed, the opinion said.
Witnesses identified Corona as the gunman who shot Anaya, according to trial testimony.
Poochigian wrote the judge presiding over the case provided "erroneous jury instructions" that "could be based on legally invalid theories." Because of this, Corona's first-degree murder conviction had to be reduced to second-degree murder — or, he must be retried to determine if his crime was premeditated and deliberate, Poochigian wrote.
The appeal, filed in April 2017, also alleged prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel, but those claims were denied by the appeal court.
Corona asked to be held on remand pending the Kern County District Attorney Office's decision. That was denied by the court, and Poochigian noted "the court was very disturbed over (Corona's) actions."
The Kern County District Attorney's Office has 60 days from the time the opinion was filed to determine if it will retry Corona for first-degree murder. No decision has been made yet, Deputy District Attorney Joe Kinzel said.
