First day of National Park Week is Saturday

Admission to all national parks is free on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.
“Entrance fees are waived on April 16 to kick off National Park Week and encourage everyone to enjoy their national parks,” according to the NPS website.
Parks across the country will host a variety of special programs, events and digital experiences throughout the week.
Through a special program called Every Kid Outdoors, all fourth-graders are eligible for a free pass to any national park throughout the year (everykidoutdoors.gov/how.htm).
For more information on National Park Week, visit nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/national-park-week.htm.