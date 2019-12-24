The first group of Bakersfield Police Department trainees is scheduled to complete their training on Jan. 9, the city announced recently, putting them one step closer to patrolling local streets.
The 27-member group will begin a 17-week field training starting Feb. 3. They must complete the training before they can be deployed to the field.
This will be the first group of officers to graduate the academy since city voters passed the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure last year. In total, the city hopes to hire 100 new officers over three years to boost public safety efforts.
The newest class will be deployed across BPD’s five patrol shifts, the city said in a newsletter, helping improve the department’s response times.
Another class of 28 started their training Dec. 9, the city said. They are expected to graduate in June.
