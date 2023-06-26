Ask retired educators in Bakersfield about Doris Wilson, and you're likely to hear descriptions like trailblazer, pioneer and legacy builder.
Wilson, her friends say, made history as the first African-American woman to become a credentialed teacher in the largest elementary district in California, the Bakersfield City School District.
She left a legacy of teaching students with compassion, love and courage, they say, even though the world outside the walls of her classroom may not always have been as welcoming.
A teacher for 38 years, Wilson retired in 1989 and earned a California Realtor's license to begin a second career with her husband, Leo Wilson, as owners and operators of one of the first Black real estate and property management businesses in the community.
Career educator, real estate professional, wife, mother and quiet community activist, Doris Wilson died May 13 at her home in Bakersfield. She was 97.
"Doris was a very loving, quiet and kind-spirited person," said retired educator and school principal Ruscel Reader. "She was calm and sweet, a very giving individual — and I suspect that's the character, the spirit that she had in the classroom."
A native of Bainbridge, Ga., Wilson attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta, where she received a bachelor's degree in sociology and history.
Education was a mission of high priority, Ruscel said, and in 1948, Wilson moved to Southern California, where she decided to earn a teaching credential at Cal State Los Angeles.
In 1951, recruiters from the Bakersfield City School District were looking for Black educators from Los Angeles and surrounding areas to add diversity to their teaching staff.
"Doris was hired," Reader said.
Due to her upbringing in the South, Wilson understood the struggles that her young students might encounter in the larger world, Reader said.
"She taught her students that a good education was crucial and she worked diligently to ensure that they learned and achieved success in her classroom."
Despite the fact that she was over 60 when she retired from teaching, Doris and Leo did well in their next chapter.
"She and her husband had a lot of property," Reader remembered. "They were very successful in the real estate business."
Janet Ford Shell, another friend in education, remembered the Wilson family living on Eighth Street in the Lowell Park community, where they became an integral part of the neighborhood.
"I had the pleasure of knowing her as an exerciser, nurturer, gardener and lover of chocolate," Shell remembered in an email. "Dewar's chocolate ice cream, from the creamery on Eye Street, was her favorite chocolate treat.
"Doris was a skilled gardener who tenderly cared for her vegetable garden and fruit trees," she said. "Her culinary expertise extended beyond her famous fried chicken, and I personally enjoyed her deliciously cooked string beans, freshly harvested from her garden. Her homegrown oranges were also a delight."
As a longtime member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and several other organizations, Wilson's community service projects multiplied. She served as the chairperson of the African Care Shoebox Project, coordinating with a Florida Christian social committee to send clothes, money and shoeboxes filled with school supplies to children who lived in Haiti and Africa.
She also chaired the Senior Shower of Love Project, said fellow sorority member Linda McKnight.
"We visited convalescent homes just to spread a little joy during the Christmas season," McKnight said. "Doris collected toiletry items, socks and other small gifts for the people there.
"We would walk through the halls singing Christmas songs and handing out gifts."
In 2012, at the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Black and Gold Ball, Wilson received the organization’s Community Service Award for tutoring at area libraries, working with youth, visiting seniors at the convalescent hospitals and participating in myriad other charitable events. Her work in the Bakersfield Chapter of Links, Incorporated also earned honors.
"A kind-hearted person, Doris left a legacy as an accomplished lady with impeccable manners and gentle ways," Shell said.
"Despite slowing down, she remained a nurturing friend who expressed her love and kindness through simple gestures such as holding hands, gentle squeezes, or pats. When words failed, her touch sustained friendships."
Preceded in death by her husband and daughter Leovia Wilson, Doris Wilson is survived by daughter Lovisa Wilson and son Jared Wilson.
"I will never forget my friend Doris as a trailblazer in our community and a master of kind, loving gestures," Shell recalled of her friend.
"Whenever you think of Doris," she said, "take a moment to hold someone's hand tenderly."