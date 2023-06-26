Ask retired educators in Bakersfield about Doris Wilson, and you're likely to hear descriptions like trailblazer, pioneer and legacy builder.

Wilson, her friends say, made history as the first African-American woman to become a credentialed teacher in the largest elementary district in California, the Bakersfield City School District.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.