Anacapa Engineering and Design Inc. will host an ice cream truck social for the night shift at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Friday to celebrate National Nurses Week.
Three Bullies Ice Cream Truck will share ice cream with the workers, according to a news release from the business.
“We are grateful for the commitment and passion our healthcare workers exhibit every day. In celebration of National Nurses Week, we hope the evening staff at Adventist Health will enjoy this small gesture of appreciation," Timothy Couch from the business said in a news release.
