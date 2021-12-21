Firm shares holiday cheer, food baskets with 16 local families

The law firm of Young Woolridge LLP gave 16 local families a basket that included a ham and all the fixings for a Christmas dinner this week.
After taking more than 70 nominations from the community, the firm handed out baskets to the winners this week, with many becoming emotional with gratitude at the timing of the gifts, according to Marlene Morales of Young Woolridge.
“Philanthropy is important for our community, and can be impactful for families in crises, needy children and the unemployed,” said Thomas Brill, a partner and personal injury attorney with Young Wooldridge.