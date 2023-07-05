Fireworks at River Walk (copy)

The best way to stay cool and see the fireworks is to be near the water at The Park at River Walk. This file photo is from 2021.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Bakersfield regularly tops nationwide lists calculating deadly air quality — but add fireworks and noxious particulate matter clouding the atmosphere and the air worsens, a trend seen here locally over this Independence Day weekend.

Numerous fireworks — both legal and illegal — exploded across the sky throughout Bakersfield. The Kern County Fire Department announced Wednesday its firefighters were busier this year with illegal fireworks reports than last year.

