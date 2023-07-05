Bakersfield regularly tops nationwide lists calculating deadly air quality — but add fireworks and noxious particulate matter clouding the atmosphere and the air worsens, a trend seen here locally over this Independence Day weekend.
Numerous fireworks — both legal and illegal — exploded across the sky throughout Bakersfield. The Kern County Fire Department announced Wednesday its firefighters were busier this year with illegal fireworks reports than last year.
Particulate matter 2.5 — minute particles making up pollution — spiked around 10 p.m. Tuesday to its zenith at 69 micrograms per cubic meter in Bakersfield, according to data from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. This amount was just below what the air district calls level 5, or a time when everyone should avoid going outside.
“Each Fourth of July, air monitors across the Valley reflect spikes in PM 2.5 concentrations from fireworks, often four to five times higher than the health-based federal standard, and typically during evening hours, when personal fireworks are most in use,” according to a news release from the air district. “This unnecessary source of air pollution compromises air quality and public health. Fine particulate matter can invade the bloodstream, get deep into the lungs, and increase the risk of heart attack and (strokes).”
But the deadly emissions quickly dropped off by midnight to measure at 12 micrograms per cubic meter after hovering anywhere from 2 to 26 micrograms per cubic meter throughout the day.
Bakersfield’s data didn’t measure anywhere close to PM 2.5 particles filling the air in Fresno on the federal holiday. There, the pollutants spiked at 113 micrograms per cubic meter at 10 p.m. and climbed to 163 by 11 p.m. Those concentrations rank well above the “level 5” designation created by the air district, which caps at 75 micrograms per cubic meter.
Pollution in Visalia and Madera also skyrocketed past that of Bakersfield on Tuesday, according to the data.
Heather Heinks, communications manager for the air district, said in a phone interview Bakersfield had a slight breeze, which could explain the lower PM 2.5 concentrations. Last year, Bakersfield measured 218 micrograms per cubic meter at about 11 p.m. July 4, a total that was significantly higher than pollution this year.
But fireworks themselves don’t just contain PM 2.5 — they also have toxic metals such as strontium, barium and lead, according to the air district. Symptoms in residents with respiratory problems further deteriorate because of toxins combined with pollutants.
The KCFD reported that 5,900 residents used its online reporting website to alert authorities about illegal fireworks since June 1, according to data released by the agency.
Firefighters also extinguished 57 vegetation fires between midnight Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday. Last year, during the same time period, firefighters battled eight vegetation fires.
Here are reports of illegal fireworks broken down by day:
- Saturday had 459.
- Sunday had 453.
- Monday had 654.
- Tuesday had 3,500.
The emergency communications center received 1,267 calls Tuesday, compared to the 350 that 911 dispatchers typically get in one day, according to a KCFD news release.
At their busiest, firefighters handled 49 emergency incidents at the same time Tuesday. Here are the total number of “emergency incidents” handled by the KCFD:
- Saturday had 237.
- Sunday had 245.
- Monday had 222.
- Tuesday (Fourth of July) had 396.
It was unclear what type of situations were categorized as emergency incidents, but the KCFD noted that 911 is to be used for emergencies, not for reporting illegal fireworks.
The KCFD noted it encountered 261 emergency incidents on the Fourth of July last year.
