Fireworks sales kick off Thursday at temporary booths set up across the county

Who would have guessed that grandmothers would be the first — and the second — customers at the TNT Fireworks stand set up in the Albertsons parking lot in east Bakersfield.
Fireworks sales officially opened at noon Thursday, and by about 12:02 p.m., Juanita Garza was at the booth window shopping for sparklers and a few other items that light up the night.
"She has five grandkids and every year she makes little fireworks baskets for them," said Garza's daughter, Angelica Garza. "She also makes baskets on Halloween, Christmas, Easter and Valentine's Day."
A few minutes later, a second grandmother, Elthana Du, showed up with three grandchildren in tow. She had a fireworks shopping list from her daughter that was quite specific. It included a Centennial Fountain, a Pink Diamonds fountain, Purple Rain and Li'l Red Devils.
"She gave me a shopping list for here, and she's going to Oildale to get other stuff," Du said of her daughter.
The Mount Vernon booth is in the city limits, while the Oildale booth is in county territory. Some "Safe and Sane" fireworks not allowed by the city may be available in unincorporated county locations, the family said.
Du spent about $70, but she may have gotten off easy. One family pack was going for $149.99, while the 36-piece Big Timer was priced at $209.99.
"This year, the cost has gone way, way up," Du said.
But not enough to nix her purchases.
The booth on Mount Vernon Avenue, operated by Victory Outreach Bakersfield East, remained moderately busy in the first hour of the first sales day Thursday.
The stand was set up by volunteers, and it will be staffed by volunteers until it shuts down at midnight on the Fourth of July.
"For us, I believe this is the biggest fundraiser of the year," said Wes Garcia, a Victory Outreach member who expects to help operate the booth through the duration.
Garcia and his wife, Angelina Garcia, remembered a customer last year who bought one of everything in the booth. When he showed up again, he told them he discovered that his neighbors were unable to afford any fireworks for their children.
He spent close to $600, then came back and did it again, the Garcias recalled. It was like Christmas in July.
"I'll never forget that," Angelina Garcia said of the man's generosity of spirit.
Not far away, in the Target parking lot off Mall View Road, volunteers from the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science were also braving the heat of the triple-digit temperatures in order to raise money for the nonprofit museum.
"I think we're pretty pleased about how it's going already," museum board chair Carol Bowman said Thursday afternoon.
"The fireworks sales are a real benefit to the museum," she said, noting that it's been a challenging year for the museum, and the importance of generating monetary support cannot be overstated.
State-approved "Safe and Sane" fireworks are legal to use in the city of Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to about midnight on July 2 and 3, and from 9 a.m. on July Fourth to 12:30 a.m. on July 5.
In most areas of the county, use may begin on July 1 through 12:01 a.m. on the next day. The rules are the same as the city's for usage on July 2 through July 4.
No fireworks are allowed in Kern County's mountain communities.
Penalties for illegal use can be stiff, according to the Kern County Fire Department. A first violation is $1,500 and second and third violations go progressively higher.
To report illegal fireworks, call the Fireworks Hotline at 661-868-6070, July 2 through 4, from 8 p.m. to midnight. More information is available by calling the hotline.