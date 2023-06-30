20210702-bc-fireworksales

In this 2021 file photo, volunteer Wes Garcia points out different fireworks packages at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield East fireworks booth on Mount Vernon Avenue. Garcia was expecting to sell out completely on Independence Day. "You should have seen the lines last year on the last day," he said.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Early morning Saturday, Bakersfield city firefighters will visit scores of local fireworks vendors to make sure their booths are in tiptop shape for the thousands of Bakersfield residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July.

There are plenty of options throughout Bakersfield for buying some "Safe and Sane" fireworks fun. That’s the label indicating a firework is legal to buy and enjoy.