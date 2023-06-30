Early morning Saturday, Bakersfield city firefighters will visit scores of local fireworks vendors to make sure their booths are in tiptop shape for the thousands of Bakersfield residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July.
There are plenty of options throughout Bakersfield for buying some "Safe and Sane" fireworks fun. That’s the label indicating a firework is legal to buy and enjoy.
Across Kern County, fireworks will go on sale at noon.
The Kern County Fire Department has released information showing where residents are reporting instances of illegal firework use. According to the data, the city of Bakersfield was where people most often reported seeing illegal fireworks.
Here are the nonprofits approved to sell their wares, according to the county and city fire departments. Be aware that, although a nonprofit may have been approved, some vendors may not be open. That could be for a variety of reasons, but most often, Bakersfield Fire Marshal Shane Gardner said, it's because there aren't enough people signed up to oversee the booth.
COUNTY-APPROVED BOOTHS
Abundant House Trust Private Foundation, 2351 Union Ave., Bakersfield
Alive in Christ Jesus Fellowship, 9730 Main St., Bakersfield
Back2Back Athletics, 3111 N. Chester Ave., Bakersfield
Bags of Love, 3960 N. Chester Ave., Bakersfield
Bakersfield Apostolic Church, 1700 Niles St., Bakersfield
Bakersfield Assault Baseball, 6249 Niles St., Bakersfield
Bakersfield Braves, Snow Road and Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
Bakersfield College Choir, 35184 Merle Haggard Drive, Bakersfield
Bakersfield Men's Gymnastics Association, 3404 Coffee Road, Bakersfield
Bakersfield Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 2800 River Blvd., Bakersfield
Beardsley Music Booster Club, 830 Roberts Lane, Bakersfield
Blast Club Baseball, 1654 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
Body of Christ Fellowship, 12700 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Centro Cristiano Agape de Bakersfield No. 2, 6121 Niles St., Bakersfield
Coronado Baptist Church, 516 Norris Road, Bakersfield
Couples for Christ, 10800 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Delta Zeta Tau Fraternity, 250 Stine Road, Bakersfield
Disciples Church, 4500 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
First Free Will Baptist Church, 6500 Niles St., Bakersfield
First Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 12418 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Foothill High School, Morning Drive and Breckenridge Road, Bakersfield
Golden Empire Youth Football, 6465 Niles St., Bakersfield
Grace Baptist Church, 2550 Jewetta Ave., Bakersfield
I-5 Baseball, 3100 Taft Highway, Bakersfield
Iglesia Nuevo Amanecer, 2191 Niles St., Bakersfield
Influencers Youth Sports, Noriega and Allen roads, Bakersfield
Intervarsity Christian Fellowship 3, 2211 N. Chester Ave., Bakersfield
Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, 1800 California Ave., Bakersfield
James 2-15 Inc., 2111 Alta Vista Drive, Bakersfield
Jerusalem Mission Church, 924 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bakersfield
JUMP-American Gymnastics, 3622 Allen Road, Bakersfield
Kern County Rugby Association, 10595 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Kern Resource Center Inc., 2244 Allen Road, Bakersfield
Liberty High School Music, 13045 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Lion of Judah Wrestling Academy, 6515 Fruitvale Ave., Bakersfield
McFarland Track Club, 5360 Olive Drive, Bakersfield
Ministerio Fuente De Misericordia, 209 Weedpatch Highway, Bakersfield
Mira Monte High School, Pioneer and Morning drives, Bakersfield
New Hope Family Worship Center, 5640 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield
New Hope Family Worship Youth, 5037 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield
North High Athletic Booster Club, 3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
North High Band Boosters, 2500 N. Chester Ave., Bakersfield
Open Gate Church, 1300 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
Rosedale Bible Church, 16000 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
South Valley Soccer Club No. 2, 731 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
South Valley Soccer Club No. 3, 715 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
Stars Gymnastics, 3622 Allen Road, Bakersfield
Tehillah Ministries No. 2, 630 Fairfax Drive, Bakersfield
Tehillah Ministries Youth No. 3, 3200 N. Chester Ave., Bakersfield
The Upperroom Pentecostals, Niles Street and Morning Drive, Bakersfield
Tommy's Legacy Inc No. 1, 2839 Niles St., Bakersfield
Tommy's Legacy Inc No. 2, 2055 Flower St., Bakersfield
Truth Tabernacle, 2924 Taft Highway, Bakersfield
Valley Baptist — Celebrate Recovery, 5500 Olive Drive, Bakersfield
VBF - Youth Ministry, 6228 Coffee Road, Bakersfield
Venom Youth Athletics, 3611 Taft Highway, Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Bakersfield South County, 5951 Niles St., Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Bakersfield South, E. 1324 Flower St., Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Bakersfield South — Oildale, 1015 Columbus Ave., Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Bakersfield South — Oildale, 2500 Haley St., Bakersfield
Victory Outreach East, 1332 Bernard St., Bakersfield
Victory Outreach East, 723 Quantico Ave., Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Lamont Women's Recovery, 9111 Weedpatch Highway, Lamont
Victory Outreach Lamont, Union Avenue and Belle Terrace, Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Southwest Men's Recovery, Fairfax Drive and Brundage Lane, Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Southwest Youth, 2958 Niles St., Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Southwest — Olive, 1227 Olive Drive, Bakersfield
Victory Outreach Southwest, Bernard Street and Alta Vista Drive, Bakersfield
CITY-APPROVED BOOTHS
American Academy of Gymnastic Booster Club, 1249 Allen Road
Bags of Love Foundation, 1115 Union Ave.
Bakersfield Aces, 8001 White Lane
Bakersfield Bandits Softball, 9628 Rosedale Highway
Bakersfield College Foundation, 9500 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield Elks Lodge No. 266, 1515 Golden State Ave.
Bakersfield High School Driller Band Booster, 9410 Rosedale Highway
Bakersfield Jr Drillers Wrestling, 3500 Panama Lane
Bakersfield Pentecostal Church, 3901 Auburn St.
Bakersfield Police Officers Association (Cadets), 5625 Gosford Road
BHS Parent Teacher Student Organization, 400 Oak St.
Blossoms of My Life Radio Ministry, 4011 Ming Ave.
Bread of Life Deliverance Ministries, 2850 S. Chester Ave.
Buena Vista Museum of Natural History, 3201 Mall View Road
Calvary Chapel Bakersfield, 5075 Gosford Road
Canyon Hills Assembly of God, 8000 White Lane
Canyon Hills Senior Housing, 5700 Stockdale Highway
Central California Aztecs, 2641 Oswell St.
Central California Blast, 8400 Rosedale Highway
Centro Cristiano Agape De Bakersfield, 1520 Brundage Lane
CityServe Network, 5510 Stockdale Highway
Community Service Organization Behavioral Health, 3500 Stine Road
Covenant Foundation, 1701 Pacheco Road
Daybreak Baptist, 5446 Taft Highway
Discovery Church, 7301 White Lane
Emmanuel Temple Church, 2300 Columbus St.
Faith Baptist Church, 1960 Ming Ave.
First Assembly Church Bakersfield, 2600 Verdugo Lane
First Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ of Bakersfield, 6465 Ming Ave., #175
Frontier Blue Crew Band, 5625 Calloway Drive
Grace Assembly of God, 11102 Brimhall Road
Hawk Helpers: Centennial High Scholl Band and Colorguard (Talons), 5200 Stockdale Highway
Highland High School Athletic Boosters, 4800 Fairfax Road
Hope Christian Center, 6300 White Lane
Iglesia Nuevo Amanecer, 2100 White Lane
Independence High School Falcon Band Boosters, 6300 Ashe Road
InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, 2901 Calloway Drive
Kayla Learning Center, 6225 Colony St.
Kern County Probation Officers Association, 8200 Rosedale Highway
Kern County Shrine Club, 3030 Brundage Lane
Kern Premier Aquatics Club, 9000 Ming Ave.
Laurelglen Bible Church, 2801 Ashe Road
Liberty Christian Center, 8801 S. H St.
Liberty PATS, 9030 Rosedale Highway
Mision Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus, 1717 Ming Ave.
New Arising Destiny Center, 912 New Stine Road
New Life Church Bakersfield, 4201 Stine Road
Norris Elementary, 11200 Olive Drive
Olive Branch Community Church, 12000 Olive Drive
Ridgeview High School Music Boosters, 5001 Panama Lane
Roadrunner United Futbol Club, 6401 White Lane
Scotts Social Services, 4650 Gosford Road
South High Athletic Booster Club, 2705 S. H St.
South Valley SC Inc., 4400 Coffee Road
St. John's Lutheran School, 4500 Buena Vista Road
Stockdale High Mustang Posse Association (cheer and football), 13011 Stockdale Highway
Stockdale High School Band Boosters, 3300 Buena Vista Road
Tehillah Ministries Church, 3515 Mount Vernon Ave.
The First Church of the Nazarene Bakersfield, 2801 Hughes Lane
The Oaks Community Church, 10200 Campus Park Drive
The Word of Life Worship Center, 404 Bernard St.
Tommy's Legacy Inc, 6500 South Union Ave.
Triple Play Softball/Baseball Club, 3331 Calloway Drive
Truth Tabernacle, 214 Hosking Ave.
United Veterans of Kern County, 2331 Chester Lane
Upper Room Ministry, 2505 Haley St.
Valley Bible Fellowship (Soul), 2601 Fashion Plaza
Victory Outreach Bakersfield South, 4100 Ming Ave.
Victory Outreach East, 2691 Mount Vernon Ave.
Victory Outreach SouthWest City, 1801 White Lane
Villagers Inc., 1501 White Lane
West High Viking Band Boosters, 4400 Ming Ave.
Youth Corps, 9600 Hageman Road
Youth Tomorrow of Bakersfield, 55 Allen Road