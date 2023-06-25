No doubt many have noticed the white wooden booths, decked with red, white and blue flags, popping up across Bakersfield: Those makeshift stalls mark the dawn of Fourth of July celebrations ready to explode across town.
It’s no secret those sales serve as a lifeline for many nonprofit organizations contributing to the community’s prosperity. But use of illegal fireworks also runs rampant locally, requiring law enforcement to regulate its use and sale so events don’t turn dangerous or even deadly.
Erin Wander, band and orchestra director for West High School, said she would be in a tough spot if it weren’t for the fireworks booth put on by the school’s Viking Regiment last year. Money from sales went directly to giving band and color guard members a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C. to perform in the National Independence Day Parade.
In short, selling fireworks helps local students put Bakersfield on the radar for people coming from across the country to celebrate in the nation’s capital.
“I think that was probably some of my motivating factor for wanting to accept our invitation (to Washington, D.C.) and say yes … because I know that we have fireworks booths,” Wander said. “(The fireworks booths are) definitely a make it or break it … for the programs that have it.”
There are strict regulations and rules vendors must follow to ensure selling fireworks works out safely for everyone.
Bakersfield Fire Marshall Shane Gardner and inspectors begin inspecting fireworks booths prior to 8 a.m. Saturday, or when fireworks start being sold. He noted firework booths cannot be set up within 400 feet of each other. There must be a permanent separation between the structure and the fireworks booth.
Fire extinguishers must be present, exits may not be blocked and proper signs have to be present telling how old people must be to buy fireworks, Gardner said. He noted there will be checks of generators that serve trailers some people manning the booths sleep in.
Gardner then signs off on the safety regulations, and the city of Bakersfield makes sure the nonprofit qualifies to actually sell fireworks. A nonprofit must exist for one year prior to getting a booth, Gardner said.
One booth is allowed for every 4,000 citizens in the city of Bakersfield, though Gardner noted BFD tries not to exceed 75 booths.
Kern County fire inspectors check to verify booths are 50 feet away from other buildings and 100 feet away from gasoline storage units and pumps. There must be a 500-foot gap between booths, the Kern County Fire Department stated.
A minimum of two exits are required in every booth, or three exits if the stand is longer than 40 inches in length. The aisles must be a minimum of 30 inches wide, according to KCFD.
There can be up to 1 gallon of fuel in a location approved by fire inspectors, according to the department.
Bakersfield and Kern firefighters will be collaborating this year to crack down on illegal firework use throughout the Independence Day holiday.
KCFD plans to use a drone this year, similar to one deployed last year, wrote KCFD Capt. Andrew Freeborn, spokesman for the department.
“Fire investigators from KCFD and BFD have already been coordinating efforts and will continue to do so through the holiday,” he added. “They will be on the ground, typically in unmarked vehicles.”
Joe Conroy, spokesman for the city of Bakersfield, said by email the BFD is considering different cost estimates to potentially contract use of a drone. Whether the city moves forward also depends on the availability of the drone contractor's equipment, he added.
Freeborn wrote in an email investigators can issue citations for illegally using, selling or storing illegal fireworks or modifying legal fireworks in an unsafe manner.
At the West High booth, fireworks sales revenues go towards supporting the school’s marching band throughout the year, Wander said. West’s jazz band and color guard can also benefit from the money, she added, ensuring a musical education thrives at the campus.
The West High fireworks booth will be open from:
• Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday
• 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
• 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3
• 8 a.m. until fireworks sell out on July 4
