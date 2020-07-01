Firework sales — at least the legal kind — popped back off throughout Kern County on Wednesday afternoon.
At least 60 sales booths are in action throughout the county, according to a booth list provided by the City of Bakersfield. In southeast Bakersfield, the Mira Monte Pride Foundation and the high school’s football program teamed up to man their booth at the corner of Brundage Lane and Fairfax Road.
“We don’t have other support systems (at Mira Monte). There’s no big money coming in to support the Pride Foundation,” said Bruce Ellison, president of the foundation.
It works as a non-profit booster club that supports everyone at Mira Monte, according to Ellison. They support on-campus sports programs with team dinners, snack tables and various food booths at athletic events.
Ellison said this year’s proceeds will go towards a scholarship program they'll grant to a boy and girl at the high school.
“The kids (keep me working the booth each summer). It’s all about the kids,” Ellison said.
Mira Monte head football coach Christian Johnson explained the first two days of sales are typically pretty slow compared to the traffic expected Friday and Saturday. After two hours of sales, their booth managed to attract more than 10 customers, which Johnson considered “lucky.”
“The third and fourth (of July) are the busiest days. It’s non-stop action,” Johnson said.
Mira Monte’s booth is owned by Phantom Fireworks and offers a variety of “safe and sane” fireworks that include snappers, smoke balls, snakes, fountains, ground blooms and sparkling tanks, among other items.
However, there's an item at Johnson’s booth that tends to draw people out of the city, he said. “Whistling Phantoms” are not legal in the City of Bakersfield but are available throughout the county’s booth locations, according to Johnson.
“We’ve had lots of people come from the city and tell us they came here just to find these,” Johnson said.
Customer Rita Mendez ventured to the stand from her home in east Bakersfield to get her fill on fireworks. While Mendez believes this year’s Fourth of July would be different with the variety of COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations of firework displays in place, she's optimistic.
“You’ve got to make lemonade with these lemons,” Mendez said. "I think (the celebrations are) not going to be as big as usual, but that’s just the way it is. I think people will still celebrate.”
She said her daughter lives near Bakersfield College and they'd typically grab lawn chairs and watch displays from the bluffs. However, she did admit that got “kind of old.”
“I don’t think there will be any shortage of fireworks this year since there really hasn’t been since June 1 with all of the illegal ones,” Mendez joked.
Parent and booth volunteer Josie Lopez has worked at Mira Monte’s firework booths for about eight years. She explained the biggest challenge is facing the daily heat.
“The heat tends to drive the crowds more into the evening,” Lopez said. “I like the heat because I was a softball player growing up so it don’t bother me.”
As a native of east Bakersfield, Lopez said she knows the schools need more support from parents. Her two sons have been a part of Mira Monte’s football program, with one just graduating.
“I like being able to sit out here and conversate with the coaches,” Lopez said. “It’s not all about football and I get to connect with them on a personal level.”
