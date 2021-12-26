Fires caused by transients or homeless continue to pose a serious challenge

The flames burned hot and high as they tore through the old and once-attractive house on Chester Avenue and Ninth Street in central Bakersfield earlier this month.
In a city where fires in vacant houses have become disturbingly common, news of the fire was still met with upset and dismay by many who remembered the location as home to a number of restaurants and other businesses, including the Old House pub in the 1970s and Earthworm Studios, which offered skilled graphic art services upstairs.
Stephen Humphreys, a commissioner on the city of Bakersfield's Historic Preservation Commission, also serves as a trustee for the Kern County Historical Society.
"I think for most people living in Bakersfield, especially below a certain age, local history has very little meaning," Humphreys said. "For those of us that have been here a long time, each time we lose one of these old-timers, it is a connection to the past which can't be replaced."
Humphreys, a retired police officer, said many of Bakersfield movers and shakers lived in these homes at one time. To lose them, he said, is to lose part of our history.
"It just makes me sad," Humphreys said.
Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, who works as the department's public information officer, said Thursday the department's fire investigators had not yet determined the cause of the destructive Chester Avenue fire.
But the proliferation of house fires and other blazes caused by squatters, transients or homeless individuals has been cause for concern for some time, he said.
"We are projecting 50,000-plus calls for service this year," Bowman said. "Currently we are at about 49,000-plus."
Of those, 5,358 calls have involved homeless or transient persons, BFD records show. That's more than 10 percent of all calls.
And of that number, 1,520 were fire calls. And of those, 80 were building fires.
"We see warming fires, trash fires and building fires," Bowman said. And fires in the dry Kern riverbed were happening nearly every day in the warmer months.
The veteran firefighter worked 16 years at Station No. 2 in Old Town Kern near East 21st and Baker streets — and he's seen it all.
"My own perspective?" he said. "It has continued to get worse."
The department's Fire Investigations Unit has made 43 felony arson arrests this year, and the percentage is astonishing. Of the 43 arrests, 41 were transient or homeless individuals. In other words, transients made up 95 percent of the department's arson arrests.
Businesses are often forced to install security measures, cameras, reinforced doors and windows, even razor wire on their rooflines.
"The city and county have tried address the problem," Bowman said. "Unfortunately, it seems like a fact of life in California."
Retired Realtor Frank Simon knows the house on Chester Avenue and Ninth Street very well — because his grandfather, his dad and he all owned it at one time.
"They purchased it after World War II, before I was born in 1948," Simon recalled.
"I actually went to nursery school there ... and at one time, the Guild House was there for a couple of years before they moved to their current location on 18th Street," he said.
Simon bought the place in the early 1970s, and has had a series of tenants over the years. But in more recent years, transients caused significant damage and compelled Simon to pour more money into repairs and security measures.
"It was a constant problem of people breaking into the building," he said.
At one point, he event hired a private security service. But it didn't solve the problem.
Simon finally sold it a few years ago. But nothing ever came of the place after that.
"I still have a lot of emotional attachment to it," he said of the building that was heavily damaged by the heat and flames.
Humphreys said another home at 17th and D streets in downtown Bakersfield was burned in similar circumstances earlier this year.
And The Californian covered the saga of the vacant fourplex at 2205 20th St. in downtown Bakersfield, which has been the victim of fire at least twice and, despite being tightly boarded up, it has often been the target of break-ins and transient squatters.
As a former police officer, Humphreys offered some potential solutions.
"Targeted community policing along with mental health workers need to get these people into shelters and treatment," he said. "I know the city has started do more to address the problem, but it needs to be ramped up."