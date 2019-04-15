Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a Rosedale Highway pest control business Monday morning that was about to spread to a house on the property, according to a news release.
Kern County and Bakersfield City firefighters responded to the incident in the 12100 block of Rosedale Highway. Upon arrival, fire was seen spreading from a detached garage to a house.
No injuries were reported and samples of runoff water from the scene were tested and found to be free of chemicals.
The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.