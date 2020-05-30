Firefighters contained three wind-driven fires that threatened homes along South Granite Road before nightfall Friday.
Kern County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the vegetation fires at 5:22 p.m. and called for more air and ground resources, according to a KCFD news release.
South Granite Road was closed for about two hours.
Firefighters report that grasses are already very dry this season and burn readily. Residents are reminded to maintain the required defensible space around their homes. The deadline for clearing hazardous vegetation on property is Monday.
