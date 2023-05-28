Thirty-five firefighters put out a two-alarm house fire in Arvin on Sunday afternoon.
The cause of the 2:59 p.m. fire in the 600 block of Tucker Street is under investigation, according to a Kern County Fire Department news release.
Arvin Police Department officers evacuated residents of nearby homes that were threatened by flames. Firefighters from Arvin and nearby communities arrived to find a fully involved structure fire threatening other homes and a grass fire in a vacant lot across the street.
No injuries were reported.