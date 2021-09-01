Firefighters nationwide help to subdue French Fire

The French Fire stood at 25,782 acres and was 43 percent contained as of Wednesday night, according to the California Incident Management Team 12.
The areas around Dutch Flat, Isabella Highlands, French Flat, Keysville and Wofford Heights have been contained; strong windy conditions persist in the area, but the fire has not advanced despite the weather, said John Ownings, the operations section chief of the incident management team.
Crews have successfully held the fire around the Basket Pass Road. Steep terrain and thick vegetation around Cedar Creek and White Mill Road makes dangerous conditions for firefighters. This area proves to be the most difficult to contain, but the fire hasn’t made significant advances, Owings said.
Crews made progress taming the wildfire in the areas around Black Mount Saddle and Black Mount Peak, but complete containment will not happen soon, Owings said. Firefighters have also encountered steep and rocky terrain, along with dead standing trees in those regions, which accounts for slow progress, he added.
Evacuation orders for the Alta Sierra and Shirley Meadows community will be lifted once fire personnel ensure no dead standing trees remain. Those trees can fall without a warning and therefore specialized teams are removing any hazards before allowing residents to return, Owings said.
Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Bill Steers said the firefighters' “number one priority” is to allow individuals back into their properties. Steers said they weigh considerations such as the threat of reignition around the area, the presence of hazard trees, how many firefighters must remain to secure the region and the road conditions before removing evacuation warnings and orders.
Forest Service Agency Administrator Al Watson said firefighters nationwide — from Alaska, Montana, Georgia, Florida and other states — have arrived to battle the blaze. Around 1,500 firefighters tackle the blaze, according to the incident management team.
Watson added that the national forests across California closed because there are not enough firefighters to subdue the flames raging all across the state. This move will hopefully decrease “fire starts” and not further strain resources struggling to put out the flames, he added. The U.S. National Forest will open its lands Sept. 17.
Chris Stewart, from Southern California Edison, said high voltage lines powering residences within Alta Sierra are down and the lines should be repaired in a week. For Shirley Meadows and the Slick Rock area, the power will be restored in three weeks to a month. These power lines were attached to trees, which burned down, he said.
The Red Cross shelter at Woodrow Wallace Elementary School shifted its status to standby as of 3 p.m. Wednesday; residents returned home or found other accommodations, said Taylor Poisall, the spokeswoman for the Red Cross.
Evacuation orders include: Keysville, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Wagy Flat and Black Gulch. Evacuation warnings for parts of Wofford Heights, Isabella Highlands, Hungry Gulch and Dutch Flat were lifted Wednesday morning.