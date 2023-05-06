 Skip to main content
Firefighters knock down shop fire in northwest Bakersfield

Firefighters battled a fire in a 40-by-60-foot shop in northwest Bakersfield on Saturday afternoon, protecting two adjacent homes from damage.

The fire of unknown cause in the 7000 block of Luke Avenue, south of Snow Road, broke out at 1:55 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the shop and a pine tree fully engulfed in flames.

