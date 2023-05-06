Firefighters knock down shop fire in northwest Bakersfield

Firefighters battled a fire in a 40-by-60-foot shop in northwest Bakersfield on Saturday afternoon, protecting two adjacent homes from damage.
The fire of unknown cause in the 7000 block of Luke Avenue, south of Snow Road, broke out at 1:55 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the shop and a pine tree fully engulfed in flames.
Houses to the south and southwest were threatened. Firefighters used two hand lines to stop the spread of the fire, according to a KCFD report. Personnel stopped the fire within 25 minutes of the arrival of the first engine.
The property loss was estimated at $100,000, while the property saved was estimated at $450,000.
Bakersfield Fire Department personnel also battled the fire.