The Kern County Fire Department responded to a call of a roof on fire at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday at 273 San Pedro St. in McFarland, according to a department report.
The report said when units arrived, heavy fire was coming from all sides of the building, through the roof. Firefighters moved to save the neighboring houses, which were threatened. While the nearby homes were saved, the report says, the fire caused an estimated $135,000 in damage to the house.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, possibly electrical in nature, the report said.
