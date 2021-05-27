Firefighters keep vegetation fire to 15 acres

Kern County firefighters, along with those from several other agencies, kept a vegetation fire north of the Kern River and south of Round Mountain Road near Amaya Court to 15 acres on Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived to a fast-moving fire burning near several structures, which they were able to protect. Embers from the fire also started a vegetation fire south of the Kern River.
One person who had been recreating near the river suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Other agencies on scene included the Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, CalFire, Forest Service, Hall Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management and park rangers.