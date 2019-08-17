Quick work by firefighters on Saturday kept a Cummings Valley grass fire contained to about five and a half acres, the Kern County Fire Department reported.
The noontime fire broke out in the 24000 block of Banducci Road, where crews initially arrived to an approximately one-acre fire in "light flashy fuels," KCFD said in a news release.
A total of 38 personnel — on the ground and Helicopter 408 — got the fire contained in about two and a half hours. No injuries were reported.
The cause if under investigation, KCFD reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.