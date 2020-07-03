The Bena Fire off Bena Road and Caliente-Bodfish Road that was burning east of Bakersfield is fully contained, according to a Cal Fire Facebook post Friday morning.
The fire, which broke out Wednesday, was reported at 2,900 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The Kern County Fire Department had previously estimated the fire at 4,000 acres, it said on Facebook. Multiple homes threatened by fire were saved
