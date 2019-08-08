Two structure fires broke out in Oildale on Thursday within two hours of each other and both spread to nearby homes.
The first fire was reported just before noon at a mobile home in the 300 block of McCord Avenue, according to Kern County Fire Department public information officer Andrew Freeborn. The fire spread from the mobile home to several other structures nearby, including a home at 340 McCord Ave. where the white exterior was charred black and the stairs leading up to a burned-out front door were covered in ash.
An unknown number of people were forced to leave neighboring homes after PG&E shut off electricity in the area due to issues unrelated to the fires, Freeborn said.
Then, around 2 p.m. the California Highway Patrol was in the Oildale area responding to a traffic incident when officers reported a fire at a home in the 200 block of Harris Drive. That fire also spread and damaged homes to the south and east of it. It is unknown if the homes were vacant or if anyone was displaced due to the fire, Freeborn said.
There were no reports of injuries in either fire, Freeborn said.
Kern County fire crews are investigating the cause of both fires and investigators were on scene to determine if arson may have caused them.
Anyone with information about either of the two fires is encouraged to contact KFCD at 391-7000.
