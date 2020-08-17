Bakersfield Fire Department crews battled a structure fire in the 100 block of Jones Street Monday afternoon. The fire started near a rear garage and spread to two homes.
Firefighters battle flames on Jones Street
- The Bakersfield Californian
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 26,788
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 204
Recovered Residents: 8,432
Number of Negative Tests: 127,741
Number of Pending Tests*: 718
Updated: 8/17/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bear 'attack' or 'encounter'? Latest incident fires up debate over hunting New Jersey's most controversial animal
- State issues local restaurants few citations since early July closure order in Kern
- Local doctors featured in viral video of doctors that was later banned from social media
- Vehicles driving along Kern River Parkway cause community concern
- As schools go online, county scrambles to accommodate its employees
- Report predicts 20,000 local households could face eviction during COVID-19 crisis
- Rising Centennial football star Kerry transferring to national power Mater Dei
- FEMA flood zone study assigns new risk to Lake Isabella area
- Bill Wright Toyota changes hands
- Following order on payroll tax, Trump threatens to kill Social Security if reelected
Images
Videos
Commented
- Kern officials knock state guidance on COVID-19 enforcement measures (77)
- Local doctors featured in viral video of doctors that was later banned from social media (61)
- Report predicts 20,000 local households could face eviction during COVID-19 crisis (40)
- What's behind the skyrocketing virus cases in Kern (37)
- Kern County hospitals reach capacity with surge in COVID patients (37)
- State places new coronavirus restrictions on Kern County (35)
- County announces 834 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday (28)
- Kern County: 832 new coronavirus cases announced Saturday (25)
- Kern business owners deem new restrictions unworkable (24)
- 12 deaths, 1,893 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Kern (23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.