Firefighters battle blaze at vacant structure in east Bakersfield 

The Bakersfield Fire Department extinguished a fire on Oregon Street after receiving fire reports at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday.
Flames engulfed a single-story vacant residential structure, said BFD Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson. Firefighters arrived at 11:14 p.m. and responded with three engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs.
By 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters left the scene, Albertson said.
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No civilians or fire personnel were injured, Albertson said.