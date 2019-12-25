Christmas is a day of tradition for many Bakersfield residents. There’s present opening in the morning, a big meal or two throughout the day and time spent with family, some of whom aren’t seen for months out of the year.
But Bakersfield firefighters have learned to form all new traditions. The requirements of staffing stations throughout the holidays with 24-hour shifts means that more than a few people will need to be on the clock when the rest of Bakersfield is kicking back on the couch.
Somebody has to keep Bakersfield safe, especially during a time of year when excessive eating, cooking and alcohol combine to create what can be a deadly combination. So many incidents have happened over the years that Bakersfield Fire Department firefighters have come to expect more work during the holiday season.
“We say, ‘Tis the season for cardiac arrests,’” said BFD engineer Aaron Orndorff.
He was on shift at Station 15 in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Day with the rest of his colleagues as they tried to make the best of having to work during the holiday.
It’s become routine for many of them. Capt. Jason Lawson said he’s spent several Christmases away from his family and has grown accustomed to it.
“It’s just when it’s your turn in the barrel,” he said of the necessity to be at work.
His two children, Haley and Kyle, hung out in his room at the station on Wednesday afternoon, a collection of presents piled on his bed. Being a firefighter for 15 years has made him used to the possibility of spending a holiday or two away from family and friends, but he said the issue can be tough on families with young children.
One of those firefighters, Capt. Greg Clason, brought his wife and three young kids in for a visit at the station. One of his kids rode around on a brand new electric motorbike in the parking lot while his parents looked on.
“There's always the family traditions that get missed out on,” Clason’s wife, Wendy, said. “But ultimately it’s nice to stop by and visit.”
She said she and the children would stay for about an hour before leaving.
In the evening, the firefighters had planned a prime rib meal with potatoes and Brussels sprouts. It was just one way of noting the occasion for those who have to be at work. Many of the firefighters had been working together since January and have grown into a tight-knit group.
“It ends up just being one big family,” Clason said of his coworkers. He added with a chuckle, “With a chaotic schedule.”
