Firefighters appear to be gaining foothold on Thunder Fire near the Grapevine

They threw everything they had at it, and by early Thursday afternoon, the tide appeared to be turning against the Thunder Fire.
On Wednesday, that was not a sure bet.
The wildfire on the east side of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine was likely started by cloud-to-ground lightning early Wednesday morning, said the Kern County Fire department, and by 8:30 p.m. that night, the fire had grown from 700 acres in the early afternoon to more than 1,800 acres, with just 10 percent containment.
Bright and early Thursday morning, the flames had swallowed up 2,300 acres, but containment was estimated at 20 percent, with 250 firefighters on scene.
"Early in the event, it wasn't doing much," said Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn, a department spokesman.
Then there was a change of terrain — and winds.
"We were seeing sustained winds of 30 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon," Freeborn said. "The fire started chewing away vegetation."
The county crews have received help from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The U.S. Forest Service sent hot shot crews.
"We had off-road fire engines, water tenders (tanker trucks designed and built to deliver much needed water to the scene) and an army of aircraft, including helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant or water," Freeborn said.
Surveillance aircraft above the fray — Freeborn called it "aerial recon" — relayed important information to the command center on the ground. Meanwhile logistics analysis helped command determine what was needed to sustain the army of 250, including breakfast, drinking water, restroom facilities, and fuel to keep the army on the move.
By mid-afternoon, the trends were positive.
Containment had grown significantly to 45 percent, Freeborn said, while burned acres had only grown to 2,330.
Freeborn called it a plateau effect, a good sign, yes, but not reason enough to claim victory. Not yet.
The National Weather Service's Hanford station said strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday afternoon in the mountains. The primary thunderstorm hazard, NWS warned, will be dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
And "smoldering starts," Freeborn said, remain a concern.
Started by lightning strikes, these slow, smoldering burns can remain undetected, he said, until an afternoon wind fans the smoldering start into a full-blown wildfire.
It happened Thursday near Tehachapi.
"The Point Fire was probably started by a lightning strike, but it wasn't recognized until almost 24 hours later," Freeborn said.
Fortunately, it wasn't in a remote location, where it might have grown much larger before it was spotted.
It was contained by firefighters to about a half-acre.
Said Freeborn, "We did the whole search-and-destroy."