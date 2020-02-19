A fire captain who died fighting a blaze that tore through the Porterville Public Library on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Raymond Figueroa of Bakersfield.
The 35-year-old had been an employee of the Porterville Fire Department since 2007, said Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.
A second firefighter, 25-year-old Patrick Jones, is missing, Bear said.
Two 13-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of arson, manslaughter and conspiracy for allegedly setting fire to the 18,000-square-foot library, which was built in the 1950s and not equipped with sprinklers, Bear said. Their names have not been released because they are minors.
