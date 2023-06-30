Help is on the way — highly trained and dedicated help.
Recruits who worked hard to become firefighters finally achieved their goal Friday during an evening ceremony at the Edward Simonsen Performing Art Center & Indoor Theater at Bakersfield College.
The nine who made it through rigorous training at the Bakersfield Fire Department’s academy graduated and were sworn in during the event.
Friday’s ceremony, attended by family members, Mayor Karen Goh and a pipe band, culminated long hours of studying firefighting and practicing techniques for protecting people and property.