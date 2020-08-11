The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday evening on Twitter that a firefighter had perished while battling the Stagecoach Fire in the Lake Isabella area.
KCFD said the firefighter was working in a support role at the Incident Command Post and was not a member of the Kern County Fire Department. In a news release, KCFD said the firefighter suffered an acute medical emergency and died from complications.
“The Incident Management Team and all personnel working at the Stagecoach Fire extend their deepest sympathies and their thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Firefighter,” the news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.