A Garces Memorial High School teacher who was allegedly fired over social media posts targeting the Black Lives Matter movement and protests said he stands by his posts and called his former school "insane" for not supporting him.
Timothy Gordon, a former Garces theology teacher, went on KERN NewsTalk radio’s “The Richard Beene Show” Friday afternoon to discuss his Twitter posts that sparked controversy in the Garces community and beyond.
Gordon didn't return The Californian's request for comment.
He told Beene, however, that he stands by his remarks, which included calling the Black Lives Matter movement "a terrorist organization" and encouraging Americans to "forcibly defend your cities from arsonist-vandals."
He said the FBI labeled the Black Lives Matter movement as "a terrorist organization" in 2017.
"I'm just going by the facts," he said.
The claims couldn't be confirmed on the FBI's website.
"They oppose themselves to Christianity, which is beset on all sides by hatred from the secular left, but it's also been beset from within by a kind of Stockholm syndrome masochism which you've seen by my firing at Garces," Gordon said on the radio show. "All the faithful families at Garces are with me, and most of America is with me in opposing the BLM's opposition to Christianity."
He added Black Lives Matter also opposes "the western Christian nuclear family and private education." He alleged Black Lives Matter members have "prearranged piles of weapons, rocks" available at protests to incite violence.
On its official website, Black Lives Matter states "we disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable." There is no mention of the movement's stance on private education.
"Garces siding with these domestic terrorists is insane," Gordon said.
He added there are many anti-Catholic families and staff members at Garces Memorial who "resent the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church."
In an official statement released on his Twitter account, Gordon stated, "The Diocese's decision to terminate me was wrongful and a clear breach of my employment contract. The Diocese is discriminating against me because of my conservative political and religious views."
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, of which Garces is a part, said Thursday it wouldn't comment on personnel matters.
On Friday, however, Mona Faulkner, superintendent of the Diocese of Fresno, said, “Mr. Gordon is not authorized to speak on behalf of the Diocese of Fresno or Garces Memorial High School, and neither the Diocese nor Garces Memorial High School condones Mr. Gordon’s recent postings.”
Despite what his tweets say, Gordon believes "There is no place for racism" in the new American right.
Prior to his termination, more than 100 former and current Garces students and parents signed a petition asking for action from the administration, writing, "What Timothy Gordon is doing does not reflect us nor the values that Garces claims to uphold. We do not believe that such a person should be granted a platform to teach Garces students."
Gordon said on the radio show that many of the names on the petition were "outright dissenters in class, rolling their eyes because they're pro-abortion, pro-contraception, pro-gay marriage, which goes squarely against the teaching of the church."
When asked by Beene if he shared specific thoughts about Black Lives Matter and protests with students, Gordon said no. He said he worked at Garces for six years.
A caller, who said she was in one of Gordon's first classes he taught at the school, said Gordon's thoughts were "nothing new" and "remembers multiple in-class accounts of homophobia or Islamophobia."
Gordon has received ample support since his termination, however. A GoFundMe account, created to support Gordon's six children, one of whom is recovering from a brain operation, has raised more than $42,500 as of Friday afternoon. Individuals on Twitter also have come to his side.
Gordon said he's consulted with the law firm LiMandri & Jonna LLP, which he says, in his statement, "represented other faculty and staff that were persecuted for their conservative viewpoints."
