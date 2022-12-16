Fired charter school teacher elected to county Board of Education

TEHACHAPI — Lori Cisneros is a teacher.
She’s also one of those people who somehow manage to make lemonade when a load of lemons is dropped on them.
When the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office put her on unpaid leave in October 2021, she launched Cisneros Farm Workshops and began hosting students on her family’s small farm in Tehachapi’s Alpine Forest community.
Then she decided to throw her patriotic cowgirl hat in the ring to run for a seat on the Kern County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. She won, capturing nearly 60 percent of the vote in a contest with appointed incumbent Ernie Bell of Ridgecrest. On Tuesday she was sworn in at a meeting of the board, along with one other new member — Joe Marcano, a supervising deputy district attorney for Kern County who was successful in his challenge of incumbent Joan Smith. Two other incumbents — Ronald Froelich and Mary Little — held on to their seats in the election.
Members of the Board of Education are not employees but do receive a meeting stipend, mileage and some benefits. According to Robert Meszaros, spokesperson for the Superintendent of Schools office, members receive a stipend of $80 per meeting and a full health benefit package which includes medical, prescription drug, vision and dental for the board member and eligible dependents. A life insurance policy for the board member is also included.
The Superintendent of Schools office oversees Valley Oaks Charter School, where Cisneros worked — first in Bakersfield and then in Tehachapi — before losing her job last year.
“After nearly a year of meetings and mediations I was fired from my position of teaching,” she said in a statement during the election. She said she was pressured to comply with mandates that she could not agree with because of her deeply held religious beliefs.
When asked to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or test for the virus on a regular basis, Cisneros asked for accommodation due to her religious beliefs. She said the Superintendent of Schools office denied her request and that her pleas to the county Board of Education fell on deaf ears.
Meszaros on Thursday confirmed her termination, noting that her “employment with KCSOS was terminated for failing to comply with state-mandated COVID vaccination or weekly testing as outlined by the California Department of Public Health Vaccinate or Test Order dated Aug. 11, 2021.
“I cannot comment further specifically related to Ms. Cisneros, but what I will add is that KCSOS offered employees saliva testing and testing through their own medical provider as a reasonable accommodation to those requesting exemption from vaccination or nasal swab testing," he said.
Valley Oaks was chartered by the county Board of Education, a seven-person elected body that works closely with the Superintendent of Schools office. Cisneros will represent Area 7 on that board.
With support from family and friends — and an organization called Kern Citizens for Freedom — she hit the road during the election, wearing patriotic outfits that attracted attention as she attended community events from Ridgecrest to Frazier Park. She didn’t knock on doors, but she did show up at schools during student pick-up time, staying in public areas to meet parents and share her belief in the importance of empowering them to support their children.
Before she began fighting for her job, Cisneros said she had very little knowledge of the Superintendent of Schools office or the county Board of Education. She soon learned that the Superintendent of Schools is an elected position and that in Kern County the Board of Education is also made up of elected officials. According to the California County Boards of Education Association, among the responsibilities of county boards is to establish and oversee county charter schools.
As she learned more, Cisneros said she was appalled by how hard it is for the public to get information or interact with the county board.
Its website, managed by the Superintendent of Schools Office, is difficult to navigate. An agenda for the upcoming board meeting is provided, but not minutes, so people have no way of knowing what is discussed or what action is taken unless they attend meetings in person — and there are no online archives. The agenda posted online does not include the material that will be provided to board members. The document advises the public that they must be present in person to comment and that “any materials required by law to be made available to the public prior to a meeting … can be inspected during normal business hours” at the Superintendent of Schools Office in Bakersfield. Board policy does allow individuals to pay for a subscription to receive board packets by mail.
“I didn’t know how to get involved, I just knew something was wrong with the system,” Cisneros said of what she learned as she tried to understand more about the underpinnings of public schools.
For starters, she believes the county board needs ways to allow people to attend meetings virtually. And in her new role she plans to find ways to connect with the public.
“I want the people to drive what I do, otherwise I’m just a warm body in the seat,” she said.
The pandemic created challenges that no one expected and although Cisneros lost her job, she doesn’t believe she was alone in objecting to the vaccine and testing.
“Some were too scared to say no,” she said.
She believes there may be future pandemics with similar challenges.
“I don’t know what the answer is, but I know we need to talk about it,” she said, adding that she hopes to inspire change on the Board of Education so that more community involvement is encouraged.
“It is in my heart to put the same drive and determination I had in trying to save my job into protecting the children and doing everything in my power to bring a positive change in our school system,” she said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.