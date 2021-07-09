Fire strikes downtown site for second time in seven months

Seven months after a fire gutted Tina Marie’s Downtown Cafe, burned three other storefronts and caused smoke and water damage to the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science, another fire struck at the same location late Thursday night.
In what almost looked like a replay of the Dec. 12 inferno, Bakersfield city firefighters fought flames rising from the roof of Marie's Furniture and possibly other former businesses that were heavily damaged in the December fire.
In the earlier fire, Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe at Chester Avenue and 20th Street was destroyed. The owner, Tina Marie Brown, has since moved her business to 19th and Eye streets — but she arrived on scene Thursday to capture some images of the fire.
She also called Museum Director Koral Hancharick, who also rushed to the scene. She didn't get home until nearly 3 a.m. Friday.
When she received the phone call that the museum was on fire, Hancharick jumped in her car.
"Driving down the 178 from my home, I cried seeing the huge flames and smoke," she said early Friday in a text. "I just felt sick. I'm so thankful to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Those guys are amazing."
It was only a few weeks ago that the museum was able to complete the cleanup from smoke and water damage caused by the December fire.
Hancharick said early indications are that the museum building was not badly damaged in the latest blaze, but that she will know more after a thorough walk-through planned for late Friday morning.