Fifty-five first responders extinguished a fire causing about $2 million in damage at a McFarland building filled with packaging materials for grape grower Sunview Marketing late Tuesday night.
Flames had spread rapidly through a storage area in the 31000 block of Peterson Road into other parts of the building as firefighters searched the building for survivors, a news release said. No people were found and no one was injured when putting out flames.
"Due to the building rapidly deteriorating, crews had to rush out for their safety," the Kern County Fire Department wrote.
Damage was limited to packing material and "associated structures," a news release from Sunview Marketing said.
The grape grower did not respond to questions about how the damage affects business operations, if at all, after a historic tropical storm ruined a large portion of Kern's crop.
KCFD, McFarland police officers, California Highway Patrol and North Kern State Prison firefighters helped to save about $5 million worth of property, the news release said. Southern California Edison also came to help.