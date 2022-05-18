Fire injures woman, kills 3 cats in Taft

One person was injured and three cats died in a Taft mobile home fire Wednesday, according to a new release from the Kern County Fire Department.
The KCFD received reports of a home on fire in Taft, with callers reporting smoke and explosions. Officers from the Taft Police Department arrived on the scene and started evacuating nearby homes, according to the news release.
The blaze subsided after about 15 minutes and the injured person was found. The resident suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters also found three dead cats, according to a news release.