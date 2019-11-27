The Kern County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning at the 2000 block of Esther Drive.
Upon arrival at 4:54 a.m., firefighters found the garage portion of the home completely engulfed by flames, according to a KCFD news release. It said they extinguished the fire while keeping damage to the house's living areas to a minimum.
Five residents of the home were displaced and given a California Fire Foundation Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency gift card to help them replace daily-use items.
Firefighters could not confirm whether the home was equipped with working smoke alarms. The news release did not state the cause of the fire.
