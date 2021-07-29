Fire in east Bakersfield destroys two nonprofits' locations

A massive fire erupted in east Bakersfield late Wednesday night, destroying nonprofits Valley Feeding Project and Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry, while causing devastating losses for the owners.
Blackened, charred debris littered the area where a 10,000-square-foot building once stood. The steel frames, once holding up the structure, were bent out of shape. The only intact item was the sign perched on the blackened storefront advertising the name and hours of Valley Feeding Project.
The Bakersfield Fire Department received a fire report of a fire at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding officers arrived at the scene at 10:45 p.m. and witnessed the fire in a “rear complex,” said Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson.
Once the firefighters entered the premises, they heard propane tanks exploding. The unsafe conditions prompted firefighters to fight the fire from outside the building, Albertson said.
“Everything was pretty much destroyed in the fire,” said Bret Sill, the founder of Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry. “We’re just going to pick up the pieces and keep going.”
The BFD sent five engines, three trucks and three battalion chiefs to fight the flames. A support unit was also deployed, which provides air and light for the firefighters, Albertson said.
All BFD personnel left the scene at 5 a.m. Thursday, once the threat of any other flames vanished. No civilians or firefighters were hurt, Albertson added.
The cause of the fire remains unsolved; arson investigators have not completed their inquiry, Albertson said.
Julie Walsh, the co-founder of the Valley Feeding Project, said the fire burned 58 pallets of food. The fire also claimed an office filled with personal belongings such as photo albums and laptops.
“It’s hard to lose personal things … the lives of your children growing up,” Walsh said. “I’m still in shock.”
Valley Feeding Project serves discounted food to Kern County’s most vulnerable populations. Last year, the nonprofit donated about one million pounds of food, Walsh said.
Walsh and her husband have no other avenues for income. They had one employee on payroll, and many other bills piling up.
In order to resume their operations, Walsh needs a warehouse, refrigerators, freezers, forklifts and a pallet jack. However, she has no idea where to acquire these items.
“We just have nothing left,” Walsh said. “It’s going to be a real struggle.”
Sill lost about $100,000 in capital, including electric pallet jacks, packing rollers and a refrigerated truck. The company’s income mainly flowed in through fundraising efforts and sponsors.
“I have a lot of faith and trust in God,” Sill said. “I don’t doubt that he will make this better.”
Morning Star Food Ministry packages boxes of produce and meats to deliver to underserved families. Sill said the faith-based nonprofit serves about 400 families per month and distributes approximately 11,000 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats all over Kern County.
Sill said the community has offered its support amid his devastating losses and he is determined to restart his services in August. Bakersfield ARC, a nonprofit that provides help for the disabled community, has offered a warehouse to begin operations, Sill said.
“Our community is amazing,” Sill said. “They’ve been such an amazing supporter to Morning Star. We won’t miss a beat.”