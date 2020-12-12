A massive fire erupted on the northeast corner of 20th Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield early Saturday, causing significant damage to two buildings including renowned downtown restaurant Tina Marie’s Cafe.
According to Bakersfield City Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael Walkley, the department received a call at 2:11 a.m. and when firefighters arrived there was heavy fire that was “involved into a free burning stage.”
“Massive,” Walkley said. “Very accelerated and fully developed.”
Walkley said the fire started at Pallets For Days, a business next door to Tina Marie’s. It then spread to the restaurant.
Walkley said the entire roof collapsed at Pallets For Days and there was roof and wall damage at Tina Marie’s. Walkley said it was too early in the investigation to say if the buildings would be salvageable.
Because of the significant damage, Walkley said it could be difficult to determine the cause of the fire.
"That building is compromised," Walkley said of Pallets For Days. “That building will take time to search. ... Investigators will work hard.”
It took about two hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control and work was still being done Saturday morning.