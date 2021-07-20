You have permission to edit this article.
Fire erupts in Piute Peak

The Kern County Fire Department said an estimated 100-acre fire erupted near Piute Peak Tuesday, prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning.

The department issued a vegetation fire alert on Twitter and said the fire grew to about 80 acres around 1:55 p.m Tuesday.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation point at Lake Isabella Senior Center at 6409 Lake Isabella Blvd. As of 5 p.m., there are no evacuees using the center, said Cindy Huge, the public information officer for the Red Cross.

Kern County Animal Services is present at the scene, Huge added.

