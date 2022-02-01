Fire destroys thousands of Bakersfield Homeless Center's donated toys for children

Thousands of colorful, shiny toys awaited being played with and cherished by kids in the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
However, a fire Monday afternoon spread into an off-site storage unit housing the toys, scorching them and depriving those children of potential birthday gifts and tokens of recognition.
“We were all very, very devastated,” said Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
The Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a mobile home fire at 3300 State Road, according to a KCFD incident report. Responding firefighters found a mobile home engulfed in flames, which then ignited a nearby storage unit, the report said.
Five storage units sustained fire damage and another five were inspected for potential fire damage. The cause is undetermined, the KCFD said.
“We're doing what we can to be available to work with the Bakersfield Homeless Center,” said Capt. Andrew Freeborn, the KCFD public information officer. “We will be working to try to … help them recoup.”
Businesses, schools, hospitals and elected leaders offered the BHC help to regain its losses, Skidmore said.
“It’s so bittersweet,” Skidmore said. “We are sad about the loss of the storage unit and the toys in that unit, but we are also so grateful for the community to come out — like Kern County always does — and just respond to tragic events.”
The BHC collected the toys through two avenues. BHC forged a partnership with The Boys & Girls Clubs of America and KGET. The toys dropped off at the TV station would be shared with the Boys & Girls Club, Skidmore said.
Tom Ming, owner of Pensionmark Retirement, said he started an annual toy run 19 years ago, which is the second method of collection. Residents pay an entry fee of one toy and then participate in a run on Christmas Eve, he said.
In total, residents donated 3,000 toys in December 2021, Skidmore added.
Many of the toys were given to children at Christmas, she said. However, another portion of the donations are kept to give out during birthday celebrations, recognition for a job well done and numerous other functions throughout the year.
Skidmore said those seeking to lend their aid can donate financially at www.bhkc.org. Or, residents can drop toys off at Memorial Hospitals or the lobbies of 23ABC and KGET-17.
“The homeless center is fighting for as many resources as they possibly can have,” Ming said. “It's just heartbreaking.”