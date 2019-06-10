The Bakersfield Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a home Monday morning.
The fire department responded to a call just before 6 a.m. at the 5200 block of Hartnett Court to find a single story residence on fire with heavy smoke present. One resident, an elderly man, was outside, spraying water onto the home with a hose.
Initially, firefighters were told a the man's wife was inside the home, so they went into the home to conduct a search. Their efforts were stopped because the roof collapsed, authorities said.
It was later learned that nobody was inside the home, but a few cats living inside the home died due to the fire, authorities said.
The man was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, but it was mainly precautionary, authorities said.
The fire department is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.
