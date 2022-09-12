 Skip to main content
Fire Department asking for help to ID arson suspects

The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three people who are suspected of being involved in an arson fire at 2300 White Lane on Friday.

The three individuals were seen in the area shortly after the fire started, walking a yellow mountain bike, according to a BFD news release.

