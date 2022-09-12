Fire Department asking for help to ID arson suspects

The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three people who are suspected of being involved in an arson fire at 2300 White Lane on Friday.
The three individuals were seen in the area shortly after the fire started, walking a yellow mountain bike, according to a BFD news release.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, possibly in his late-20s, last seen wearing a light-colored plaid shirt, brown shorts, white shoes and a red backpack.
The second suspect is described as a white woman with brown or blond hair, in her mid-20s, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts, carrying a black bag.
The third suspect is a white or Hispanic man with long black hair, in his mid-20s, last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored shorts. Anyone with information about the incident can call 661-326-3691.