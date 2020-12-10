Decorated with colorful lights and garland, the Christmas tree looked innocent enough sitting in the corner of the room. There were even a few packages underneath, neatly wrapped in green and red paper, with a bow on top.
In a matter of seconds, it all went up in smoke — literally, engulfed in bright orange flames that climbed toward the ceiling, sending ashes out an adjacent window.
But that was to be expected. It was all a part of Thursday's demonstration, organized by the Bakersfield Fire Department and PG&E to help encourage residents to use caution and put safety first when decorating this holiday season to reduce the risk of a house fire.
“When that fire catches on that tree, the heat that it’s putting out is going to catch the interior of the cushions, any of the end tables, the lamps, the wall, and now you have a fully involved fire interior that’s going to expand as you leave the house open,” said Mike Walkley, battalion chief for the Bakersfield City Fire Department.
Walkley said there are many factors that can lead to a Christmas tree fire, but most common is dry branches due to a lack of water. He added that it is important to check the water level daily and that if needles are starting to pull from the tree it’s time to remove it from the house.
And if a fire does start?
“No. 1 we want to have a plan and an escape route,” Walkley said. “Where are we going? Somebody’s got to call 911, but most importantly, we want to remove your occupants, your family members and your pets. Get them out of the house and then call 911. We don’t want you fighting that fire. In five seconds you (can have) a full-room fire going there that will burn you and kill people.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the safety precautions being mandated by the state, PG&E spokesperson Katie Allen is concerned that more people will be home, and that could lead to more house fires.
“This has been an unprecedented, very difficult year, so we have customers that are home a lot more, obviously due to this pandemic,” Allen said. “So they’re probably enjoying their holiday decorations, their lights, lighting candles more often because they’re home. And that is going to increase the risk of fire. Unfortunately, during the holidays we do see those home fires increase.”
Allen added that fires that involve a Christmas tree are four times more deadly than traditional house fire during the holidays, and customers need to be aware of the possible hazards associated with holiday decorations.
“Any time that you have a lit candle in a room, if you are leaving that area, make sure you blow it out and make sure that it is not near anything flammable,” she said.
Allen also advised residents to be sure to use the proper lights. Don’t use outdoor lights inside and check for frayed cords or missing bulbs on light strands. Allen also suggested using LED lights when possible, adding that they are 75 percent more efficient than standard bulbs and much more cost efficient. LED lights are also not hot to the touch.
In addition to the in-home fire demonstration, which was ignited inside a concrete building at the Olive Drive Fire Training Facility, fire officials illustrated the importance of properly disposing of the Christmas tree after the holidays, by lighting a second tree on fire as it lay on its side next to the building.
“After you’re done with Christmas and you want to dispose of it, you don’t want to leave it next to the house,” Walkley said after demonstrating how the second tree was reduced to ashes in minutes. “We want to remove the tree and use one of the proper waste facilities here in Bakersfield city or Kern County.”
Walkley added that trees can be disposed of after the holidays at Bakersfield College, the Kern County Fairgrounds and the Mt. Vernon Green Waste facility.