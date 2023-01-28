 Skip to main content
Fire damages vacant commercial building in Taft

An investigation is underway after a fire Saturday afternoon at a boarded-up commercial building at 401 Center St. in Taft.

Units from Taft, Maricopa and McKittrick went dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 10,000-square-foot structure where a blaze had broken out on the second floor, according to a news release from the Kern County Fire Department.

