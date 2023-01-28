Fire damages vacant commercial building in Taft

An investigation is underway after a fire Saturday afternoon at a boarded-up commercial building at 401 Center St. in Taft.
Units from Taft, Maricopa and McKittrick went dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 10,000-square-foot structure where a blaze had broken out on the second floor, according to a news release from the Kern County Fire Department.
The agency said additional units were called in, for a total of 31 responding personnel, because of the size of the building and the difficulty of gaining access. They ended up applying water from outside to contain the fire while firefighters worked their way in and ultimately put out the blaze.
No one was hurt but $30,000 worth of property was damaged.
Six engines were deployed along with two trucks and specialty equipment. Taft Police Department and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. joined the effort.