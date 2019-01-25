The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire at a doublewide mobile home at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday, at the 2200 block of Henson St. in Lake Isabella.
Crews contained the fire to the house of origin, a Fire Department report said. Although a nearby garage and secondary mobile home were protected, the fire consumed the mobile home it started in.
There were no injuries reported.
Fire crews were able to save a dog that lived at the house.
The cause and cost of damage is unknown, the report said.
