Fire closes Interstate 5 in both directions at Templin Highway

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions about 10 miles north of Castaic at Templin Highway in Los Angeles County on Saturday afternoon because of a brush fire, according to Caltrans.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate route as the Route Fire burns.
Angeles National Forest reported on Twitter at about 5:20 p.m. that the fire was 75 acres, had jumped the interstate and was 0 percent contained.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the fire had grown to 140 acres with an unknown number of structures threatened. By 6:30 p.m., the fire was reported to have spread to 392 acres.
Two firefighters had burn injuries, according to Angeles National Forest.