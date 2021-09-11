You have permission to edit this article.
Fire closes Interstate 5 in both directions at Templin Highway

Screen Shot 2021-09-11 at 6.04.26 PM.png

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions about 10 miles north of Castaic at Templin Highway in Los Angeles County on Saturday afternoon because of a brush fire, according to Caltrans.

 Photo by Los Angeles County Fire via Twitter

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route as the Route Fire burns.

Angeles National Forest reported on Twitter at about 5:20 p.m. that the fire was 75 acres, had jumped the interstate and was 0 percent contained.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the fire had grown to 140 acres with an unknown number of structures threatened. By 6:30 p.m., the fire was reported to have spread to 392 acres.

Two firefighters had burn injuries, according to Angeles National Forest.

