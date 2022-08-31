 Skip to main content
Fire burns more than 4,500 acres, injures 7 firefighters, shuts down Grapevine

Interstate 5 was shut down in both directions Wednesday after a fire scorched more than 4,500 acres near Castaic, according to state fire agencies.  

Flames burned roughly 4,625 acres as of 6:09 p.m., tweeted The Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System, which is run by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 

