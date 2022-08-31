Fire burns more than 4,500 acres, injures 7 firefighters, shuts down Grapevine

Interstate 5 was shut down in both directions Wednesday after a fire scorched more than 4,500 acres near Castaic, according to state fire agencies.
Flames burned roughly 4,625 acres as of 6:09 p.m., tweeted The Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System, which is run by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wrote on Twitter that 600 acres had burned as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are about 200 homes threatened, said LACFD Chief Eleni Pappas around 5:30 p.m.. Anywhere from two to seven firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Pappas added.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The Route Fire began around noon Wednesday and spread to about 60 acres by the time Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to the scene, according to the LA County Fire Department on Twitter. Flames burned about 250 acres by 5:27 p.m. near Lake Hughes Road on northbound I-5, LACFD added.
Evacuations have been ordered for Paradise Mobile Home Park. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station said evacuations were also ordered for structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road. Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted Northlake Elementary was also being evacuated by Santa Clarita Valley deputies.