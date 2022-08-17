Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield

A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
The fire then climbed up a pine tree and palm tree around the property line, Bowman said. Wind then pushed embers onto a neighboring home, where the attic and basement burned. The residence was still standing, he added.
Embers, propelled by the wind, then spread to another house's backyard. The fire was extinguished there, Bowman said. The blaze sputtered there because it was mostly dirt, with few weeds and grass, he added.
About 35 people were involved in putting out the fire. Employees from the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and BFD arson investigators responded to the scene, the BFD spokesman said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Bowman noted.